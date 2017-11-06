Pretty as a picture!
While it would have been easy to mistake Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's wedding photo for a shot plucked from the pages of Vogue, it appears their Italian nuptials were really just that picture perfect.
Take a look for yourself! The new husband and wife shared a sweet snap of themselves, taken by photographer KT Merry, at what appears to be moments after officially tying the knot.
Donning an elegant lace Valentino gown, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl looks stunning in the photo as she is surrounded by a backdrop of flowers and gleeful guests. Her baseball beau looks equally dapper in a three-piece tuxedo and bow tie as the two smile from ear to ear down the aisle.
The spouses sound delighted with how their special day turned out. "I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander," Upton gushed on social media on Monday. "Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!"
According to an eyewitness, the weekend's main event took place at Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Tuscany, Italy while their ceremony was held at a medieval church overlooking the Montalcino valley and vineyards.
With Verlander's World Series win taking place just days earlier, there was definitely a lot for these two to smile about.
"Happy wife happy life!" the Houston Astros pitcher added online. "What an amazing beginning to our journey together!"