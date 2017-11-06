The Kardashian Women Celebrated Kris Jenner's 62nd Birthday and Kylie Jenner Says Pics of Herself Were Photoshopped

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Harry Styles

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Carmella, Total Divas 702

Meet Carmella, the "Moonwalking, Trash-Talking" New Total Divas Star

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Daddy's Home 2

E! Accidentally Revealed a Secret About John Cena's Movie to Nikki Bella: ''You Just Spoiled the Movie for Her!''

They're always on the move! 

The Kardashian family might just be the busiest family in the world! These ladies are always jet setting somewhere, and this past weekend was no different. The women hopped on a plane to celebrate Kris Jenner's birthday at the Amangiri resort. 

From the few snaps on social media, it looks like the ladies lived it up in style! Kylie Jenner also spent a good portion of her weekend defending some pictures of herself she claims were photoshopped.

Watch

Scott Disick & The Kardashians Hit a Breaking Point

So what part of the pics were photoshopped? Find out in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Kris Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.