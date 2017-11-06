Nick Jonas Is Dating Georgia Fowler—But How Serious Are They?

by Elyse Dupre

Does Nick Jonas have a new love in his life?

After Us Weekly romantically linked the "Jealous" singer to Georgia Fowler—reporting the two are "casually dating"—a source told E! News the two are indeed dating, just not exclusively.

"Nick is dating Georgia. It's very new," the source told E! News. "She thinks he is very sweet and sexy. Every time they hang out he has been a complete gentleman. They are not exclusive."

It looks like the model has even met the family, including brothers Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas. In fact, the source claimed Fowler attended the engagement party for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. However, she wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. DNCE members Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee also attended the celebration, held at Mamo NYC, as well as Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas.

"His brothers are always so nice to her, and she felt very comfortable with his family this [past] weekend for the festivities," the source told E! News. 

It looks like the "Chains" singer and his lady were giving off some serious couple vibes, too.

"They shared some sweet gestures, but not overly flirting," the source said. "She seems very smitten over him."

However, it doesn't look like Nick and Georgia will be seeking wedding planning advice from the Game of Thrones actress and her beau anytime soon.

"She is happy how everything is going in her life at the moment," the source told E! News. "She has [spoken] to some of her close girls about Nick. She is taking [it] day by day but mainly focusing on her work." 

