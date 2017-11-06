These lucky ladies are bachelorettes no more!

Former Bachelor contestants from Nick Viall's season, Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates, went on a double date with their handsome suitors Bryan Abasolo and Adam Gottschalk.

On Sunday, the two couples enjoyed a dinner together in Dallas, which lasted nearly four hours. As Raven said on her post to Instagram, "4 hours at a restaurant goes by fast with people I love."

Rachel also shared the cute photo of the friendly foursome to her Instagram as well, cheekily captioning it, "A doll, a bird, a fire ball & a Colombian walk into a restaurant."