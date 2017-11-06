EXCLUSIVE!

E! Accidentally Revealed a Secret About John Cena's Movie to Nikki Bella: ''You Just Spoiled the Movie for Her!''

Party fail! 

E! News caught up with John Cena and his fianceé Nikki Bella at the premiere of his new movie Daddy's Home 2. We were thrilled to ask him about his singing in the film, but it turns out he was going to surprise Nikki with that info! 

"She didn't know that," John said after being asked if an album might be on the horizon. "You just spoiled the movie for her." Oops! Our bad! "This starts my long going feud with the E! network," John joked. 

Luckily, we didn't ruin everything because Nikki still didn't know if her man was singing or perhaps rapping. "I've been wanting him to rap for me for so long," she teased. "I want him to make a music video so I can be his little dancing girl!" 

See the hilarious moment in the clip above! 

