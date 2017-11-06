Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smithshelled out quite the cash for their famous friend, Tyrese Gibson.
The Fast and the Furious star took to social media once again for a new personal update, this time publicly tipping his hat to the Oscar nominee.
"When we show UP for each-other there's nothing that can't be done I️ repeat nothing...... My wife kept the news away from me cause I've been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat," Gibson wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos of the two men together.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
However, the donation apparently came with a request from the Hollywood power couple.
"You've guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen..... The Smiths's and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson's Uncle Will you're an uncle for real."
According to a source, Smith is one "down to earth guy" willing to help his celebrity pal regardless of the price tag. "Will and Tyrese are extremely close friends," the insider said. "Will is one of those guys that's always there for his friends and family. Will is a giver. Even if it was his last penny, he would give it away to help someone out."
Tyrese Gibson Continues to Make Private Matters Public: From Dwayne The Rock Johnson to His Ex-Wife
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Smith family has clearly been close to the actor during his time of need. Over the weekend, the actor shared a snap of himself on the phone with Jada Pinkett Smith while he was smiling from ear to ear.
"Sometimes you just need 1 phone call........... Just know that God is the greatest...... They don't want any love..... They told me to go easy.... just know that it's just good to know there's still some really nice sincere people out here," the star wrote online. "Jada-Pinkett-Smith and my hero WILL SMITH..... Not only does your heart beat for Shayla...... it beats for the world....... We love and appreciate you more thank you could ever know..."
While it's unclear what precisely Gibson will use the money for, he is currently in a custody battle with his ex-wife Norma Gibson over their only child, 10-year-old daughter Shayla Gibson.
Last week, the actor appeared in an emotional video, in which he mentioned he was paying $13,000 a month. On Friday, E! News confirmed the Department of Child and Family Services closed its investigation into the actor and will not press any criminal charges against him after his ex-wife alleged he beat Shayla and was granted a temporary restraining order.
In response to the restraining order, Tyrese told E! News in a statement, "After 9 years of working extremely hard to co-parent our child, I am disappointed to learn that the mother of my daughter has made gross and false accusations against my character in a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts. There is nothing I love more in this world than my daughter and I would never do anything to harm her well-being or happiness. Co-parenting is tough and it's unfortunate when your partner tries to sabotage the situation with hurtful lies and irrational behavior."