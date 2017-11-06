I want to talk about the fight at Brandi's party.

Yes. A smashing good time. [Laughs]

For me, it was sort of surprising to see Cary turn on Brandi and Stephanie the way she did, considering how she'd been speaking about them all season. Were you at all surprised she turned on them in that moment?

No because they didn't have her back in the cave. And I think at some point, Cary has to realize those two are thick as thieves and Brandi will never let her come between them. Period. The end.

I don't know if I should call it a relationship, but whatever you and Cary have, or had, at that point in that episode sort of seemed irreparable. Is it fair to say there's nothing there between you and Cary?

At the reunion, I kind of had an epiphany and that is that Cary truly wants to be an alpha and I'm just born an alpha. That's just who I am. I'm that way because of what I've gone through. I'm either going to lead the pack or not be in the pack, that's just who I am. And I don't mind sharing the lead, but Cary's not a person who shares. I think that my epiphany at the reunion is: Cary wants to win at all costs. And I'm just typically, I win almost every situation. I don't win at all costs. I own everything, I want things to be fair, I want things to be right, and I want things to be truthful. And I think at this point, after the reunion, my mindset is: If Cary really needs to win some to feel better, then I think maybe now is the time to let her have a few wins. I'm just too old. I mean, I'm very secure with who I am and where I am, and at this point, I realize forcing her to be 100 percent honest with me isn't going to happen, so I'm just going to let Cary do Cary. I'm just going to have to let her win some.