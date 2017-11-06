5. On Friendship With Oprah and Death of Ex-Wife: "She reached out when Michelle died…very new, it's still very raw. She did reach out and say she was sorry and offered her condolences. She's a very sweet and kind and loving to me, and always has been. We're not buds. I don't call her if I have a lump in my breast…"

6. On The View and Elisabeth Hasselbeck: "I went in there thinking one thing I was going to love her to death regardless like that was my mantra, I'm going to see if I can conquer my innate fear of people who I think are not that smart and not want to debase and diminish them if I could try to lift her…try to lift her up and like I took her to her first Broadway show, ya know, I was very kind of loving to her, like a big sister. When that happened that day and she turned on me live on TV, ya know I was like OK, ya know what I can't do this."

"I said ya know with the war in Afghanistan, I said you know when the United States comes in and kicks down your door and walks in there, who are the aggressors? They didn't do anything to us, they didn't blow up the Twin Towers, why are we in there, why are we doing this? So she said that night, that weekend on Fox, all of the shows she was on and her friends, she said I was un-American person for saying that. And I told her why didn't you stand up for me and she's like I was standing up for you. I said well ya know you're a coward."