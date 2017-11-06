Don't worry, Finn Wolfhard—your co-stars have your back.

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star was caught in an awkward spot when the teenage actor was videotaped walking into his hotel. Some fans digitally criticized him after seeing the video, which has since been deleted, because he reportedly did not stop to take pictures or sign autographs.

However, his fellow stars quickly came to his defense, tweeting fierce support for the star for simply going about his day. "Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone," his co-star Shannon Purser, known to fans of the series as Barb, wrote online. "Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too."