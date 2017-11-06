The Real Reason George Clooney Is Shifting From Acting to Directing

Clooney has played a number of roles throughout his career – from a doctor on ER to an astronaut in Gravity. Now that he's established himself as one of Hollywood's leading men, he can be more selective with his roles, including those that send him to the director's chair.

"Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion f--king dollars. I don't need the money," he told The Sunday Times, referencing the sale of his brand Casamigos to Diageo.

In fact, Clooney told The Sunday Times he received $50,000 to write, produce and direct Suburbicon for the past two years. His drama, set to debut Nov. 24, stars Julianne Moore and Matt Damon.

"But I have money," he told the newspaper, "so I can fight to make movies I want to make. If you look at what I've been in over the past 15 years, for the most part they weren't going to get made if I didn't do them. Nobody was going to make Good Night, and Good Luck, Michael Clayton or Up in the Air, and I fought to get those out there."