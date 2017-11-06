American Idol returns to TV this March. After months of speculation and rumors, Ryan Seacrest confirmed the premiere date for ABC's revival of American Idol: Sunday, March 11. Seacrest made the announcement on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The premiere will be two hours. Seacrest returns as host with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie sitting at the judges table.

Auditions kicked off in August with the Idol Bus traveling from Portland, Oregon to Orlando, Florida. There were 23 stops across the country and fans were encouraged to audition online with the official tag, #TheNextIdol. More than 300,000 people posted on social media. Auditions were also held through a livestream platform, a first for American Idol.