Affleck has faced a few of his own scandals.

Back in October, The New York Times published an exposé detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Rose McGowanwas mentioned in the article for a $100,000 settlement she reached with Weinstein in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival." She also later accused him of rape in a tweet.

Note: Weinstein's attorney, Charles J. Harder, said The New York Times' article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements" in a statement to E! News. Weinstein's spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister also stated, "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein" after the New Yorker published a separate expose in which it reported three women accused Weinstein of rape.

Just days after The New York Times article was published, McGowan started tweeting at actors, including Affleck, for staying silent on the matter.

Soon afterwards, Affleck wrote he was "saddened and angry" over the allegations and that they "made me sick" in a social media post.