Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Latest PDA-Filled Photos Just Got a Bachelor Stamp of Approval

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Instagram

Wells Adams/Instagram

A coupled-up photo is worth a 1,000 words...

Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette's Wells Adams kept the rumor mill spinning when they each posted some pretty PDA-filled Instagram images on Sunday.

While they have not confirmed (or denied) their romance (which got people talking last week with their coordinating Halloween costumes), the duo have been all about posting images of each other on their social media accounts.

On Sunday, Sarah shared a Instagram photo of the twosome hanging with the caption, "He puts up with me."

Soon after, Wells, who had previously been rumored to be dating BiP co-star Danielle Maltby, posted a twinkling and very cuddly image of the duo with the caption, "Back lit AF."

Their frequent posts are certainly getting the people of the Internet talking and interestingly enough, one person who is sounding off about the rumored romance is Danielle M. But her response might not be what you'd think...

When some trolls commented on the pics, Danielle wrote back to some of the haters (because as we know—haters gonna hate) in the comments section, "Are you kidding me? I ship this couple SO hard! I've never seen Wells so giddy and happy! Try spreading some love instead of knocking down one of the cutest and most genuine coupling I've seen in a long time."

Last weekend, the Modern Family staand Bachelor in Paradise star knocked it out of the park in the Halloween costume competition with their inspired Stranger Things get-ups. Instead of going with the more obvious choice of Sarah dressing as Eleven and Wells going as Dustin Henderson (played by Gaten Matarazzo), the stars reversed roles and the Internet dug it.

Sarah took to her Instagram to share a snap of the duo which featured Wells clutching a box of Eggo waffles as Millie Bobby Brown's breakout character and Sarah giving a goofy Dustin-esque grin.

The sitcom star wrote, "#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween."

Many of Sarah's Insta fans loved the twosome's not-so-sexy costume, but many of them also commented about the hang out, asking why the actress and the reality star were dressing up together and several wondering if the festive twosome was actually a couple.

Do you think they just made it Instagram official? Sound off in the comments!

