Blake, is that you?

Blake Lively may be one of the most glamorous women in the world with style sought after by many, but the actress, who has basically never had a bad red carpet moment, showed a dramatically different side when she was photographed in character, while filming a new movie, The Rhythm Section, in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday.

The All I See Is You actress, who recently made headlines with her plethora of outfit changes during a recent press tour, was dressed in over-sized clothes, no make (or makeup to make her look washed out) and a not-so flattering wig.

The almost unrecognizable look is for a challenging new role in the upcoming spy thriller.