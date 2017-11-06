There are a lot of ways to describe 2017, especially when it comes to TV.

The year of the Military Drama. The year Archie Comics got sexy. The year of a thousand reboots. But you could also call it the year of Margaret Atwood.

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's adaptation of Atwood's 1985 novel starring Elisabeth Moss, won the Emmy for outstanding drama series, and this weekend, Netflix (in partnership with Canadian network CBC) released Alias Grace, a miniseries starring Sarah Gadon and Anna Paquin, based on Atwood's 1996 novel. One is set in a dystopic modern day and the other is the true story from the 1800s, but both are timelier than they should be in 2017. Both are also extremely good.