Angelina Jolie, Eva Longoria and More Go Glam at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Angelina Jolie, Eva Longoria, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

WireImage

Award season is kicking off with a bang!

First up is the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards.

The night's A-list attendees, including Angelia JolieGary Oldman, Eva Longoria, Bryce Dallas Howard, Eva Longoria and more, showed up in droves on Sunday for the The 21st annual award show at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A.

The big event is hosted by James Cordon, who is back hosting the event for his third consecutive year.

This year's ceremony is set to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which supports the entertainment community's health and human service needs.  

Some of this year's honorees include Mary J. BligeTimothée Chalamet and the I, Tonya cast (Margot RobbieAllison JanneySebastian Stan and Paul Walter Hauser). 

Angelina Jolie, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Angelina Jolie

The honoree was looking silky smooth in grey at the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Margot Robbie & Allison Janney

The stars of I, Tonya take a stand on the red carpet.

James Franco, Dave Franco, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

James Franco and Dave Franco

The Franco brothers don suits and smiles for the red carpet event.

Jake Gyllenhaal, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jake Gyllenhaal

The honoree suits up for 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Mary J. Blige, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mary J. Blige

The singer and honoree wow in a sexy number.

Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara

The newlyweds attend the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards together.

Shailene Woodley, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

The blonde Big Little Lies star rocks a sexy black-and-white ensemble. 

Eva Longoria, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Eva Longoria

The petite star opted for a pin-striped dress for the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night.

Elizabeth Olsen, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

The actress donned an all-black ensemble for the star-studded event.

Garrett Hedlund, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Garrett Hedlund

The actor suited up for the award show at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Bryce Dallas Howard, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

The actress' floral gown was in bloom at the Hollywood Film Awards.

Gary Oldman, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gary Oldman

The honoree attends the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In the past, more than 120 HFA honorees have gone on to receive Oscar

