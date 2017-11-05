Award season is kicking off with a bang!

First up is the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards.

The night's A-list attendees, including Angelia Jolie, Gary Oldman, Eva Longoria, Bryce Dallas Howard, Eva Longoria and more, showed up in droves on Sunday for the The 21st annual award show at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A.

The big event is hosted by James Cordon, who is back hosting the event for his third consecutive year.

This year's ceremony is set to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which supports the entertainment community's health and human service needs.

Some of this year's honorees include Mary J. Blige, Timothée Chalamet and the I, Tonya cast (Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan and Paul Walter Hauser).