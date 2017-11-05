WireImage
Award season is kicking off with a bang!
First up is the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards.
The night's A-list attendees, including Angelia Jolie, Gary Oldman, Eva Longoria, Bryce Dallas Howard, Eva Longoria and more, showed up in droves on Sunday for the The 21st annual award show at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A.
The big event is hosted by James Cordon, who is back hosting the event for his third consecutive year.
This year's ceremony is set to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which supports the entertainment community's health and human service needs.
Some of this year's honorees include Mary J. Blige, Timothée Chalamet and the I, Tonya cast (Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan and Paul Walter Hauser).
The honoree was looking silky smooth in grey at the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The stars of I, Tonya take a stand on the red carpet.
The Franco brothers don suits and smiles for the red carpet event.
The honoree suits up for 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
The singer and honoree wow in a sexy number.
The newlyweds attend the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards together.
The blonde Big Little Lies star rocks a sexy black-and-white ensemble.
The petite star opted for a pin-striped dress for the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night.
The actress donned an all-black ensemble for the star-studded event.
The actor suited up for the award show at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
The actress' floral gown was in bloom at the Hollywood Film Awards.
The honoree attends the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
In the past, more than 120 HFA honorees have gone on to receive Oscar
