Shannon Beador and David Beador are friendly exes so far.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband reunited on Saturday at a the USC Homecoming game between the Trojans and the Arizona Wildcasts at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. More than a week ago, Shannon, who is a USC alumna, announced she and David are separating after 17 years of marriage.

"Go Trojans!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of her with David and their eldest child, daughter Sophie Beador, 15, all smiling. "Still a family outing! And for those that have negatively commented, it's all about my kids. Have a nice night."

Shannon and David are also parents to twin daughters Stella Beador and Adeline Beador.