Shannon Beador and David Beador are friendly exes so far.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband reunited on Saturday at a the USC Homecoming game between the Trojans and the Arizona Wildcasts at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. More than a week ago, Shannon, who is a USC alumna, announced she and David are separating after 17 years of marriage.
"Go Trojans!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of her with David and their eldest child, daughter Sophie Beador, 15, all smiling. "Still a family outing! And for those that have negatively commented, it's all about my kids. Have a nice night."
Shannon and David are also parents to twin daughters Stella Beador and Adeline Beador.
"Good for you guys!!!" user @jess_0206 wrote in the comments. "People should be ashamed of themselves if they have anything negative to say! What a great example you two are setting for your girls...showing them that even in the toughest of situation people can get along and set differences aside! Keep up the good work...your children will thank you and love you for it!"
"@shannonbeador I have so much respect for you!" wrote user @jaserena11. "I hate nothing more than seeing the children suffering because the marriage did not work. Thank you for being amazing and putting your children first. Too many do not."
Earlier on Saturday, Shannon and David were spotted near the Athleta store at the Fashion Island outdoor shopping center in Newport Beach. They chatted with fans and appeared to get along, E! News has learned.
"For those people living in the OC, come shopping tomorrow at the Athleta store in Fashion Island between 1 and 4 and a percentage of the proceeds go to support Sophie's basketball team!" Shannon had posted on Instagram on Friday. "I will be there at 2:00 pm tomorrow so stop by! #sheissotall #lovewatchingherplay."
—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo