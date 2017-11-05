It's not every day you find true love for the second time...and get married by a Goonie!

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt, 48, tied the knot with actress Meredith Salenger, 47, in a Jewish ceremony on the Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood on Saturday, about a year and a half after the sudden death of his first wife Michelle McNamara, mother of his 8-year-old daughter Alice.

The bride wore a white off-the-shoulder gown, while the groom sported a gray suit with no tie, as seen in a picture taken by friend Jeff Vespa, founder of Verge and co-founder of photo agency WireImage. Alice served as the flower girl and wore a cream dress and metallic pink shoes and a pink flower crown.