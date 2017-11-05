She and Momoa have reunited offscreen several times over the past few years. In 2015, Clarke posted on Instagram a photo of the two laughing and cuddling.

"Well I guess the sun rises in the west and sets in the east then huh?" she wrote at the time. "Paris fashion week just kicked off....!"

In 2016, Momoa showed his support for his former co-star after HBO aired an episode that showed her character unleashing her wrath upon some bonehead Dothraki who dared to challenge her...and ending up naked.

"Hahahahahahahahahahahhhahaha. I love GOT. Don't f--k with my boo," he wrote on Instagram. "Hahahahahahahahah @emilia_clarke love u Moon of my life ALOHA DROGO."

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Clarke said that she first met Momoa in a hotel lobby in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

"I walked in and from the others side of this enormous lobby I hear, 'WIFEY!'" she said. "And this huge Hawaiian man comes bounding over to me, picks me up and genuinely gets me in like a rugby tackle to the floor. It was only when he picked me back up and kinda dusted me off, I was like, 'Who are you?'"