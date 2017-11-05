Surprise! After almost a year, Yeezy is making a music comeback!
Kanye West joined former protégé Kid Cudi onstage at his concert at the Aragon Ballroom Chicago for a surprise performance on Saturday night. It marked Yeezy's his first show since he canceled tour dates and then was hospitalized for more than a week in late November 2016. Kanye and Kid performed their collaboration "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," from the former rapper's 2016 Life of Pablo album.
After a series of onstage rants, Kanye had canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour and then admitted himself to a Los Angeles hospital, where he was treated for exhaustion. He was released after eight days and then continued treatment as an outpatient.
Kid Cudi just brought out Kanye West in Chicago! ??— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) November 5, 2017
FIRST LOOK ?? pic.twitter.com/Mie8s5OFBv
Kid Cudi x Kanye West On Stage In Chiraq @ The Same Time #KanyeWest #KidCudi pic.twitter.com/HudS4MK1T6— COOL AL ?? (@SoCoolAl) November 5, 2017
Kanye had signed Kid Cudi to his G.O.O.D. music label in 2008 and the rapper left the company in 2013. Two months before Kanye's hospitalization, Kid Cudi went on a Twitter rant about Kanye and Drake, claiming they use ghost songwriters. Kanye ranted about Kid Cudi in concert, saying he felt "disrespected."
A week later, while onstage, Kanye praised Kid Cudi, calling him "the most influential artist of the past 10 years" and later adding, "I just wanted to take this time out to say Kid Cudi is my brother and I hope he's doing well."
This past August, Page Six reported that the two were working on a top-secret project in Japan. The two have not commented on the report.