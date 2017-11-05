Kim Kardashian showcased a daring look at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is known for her risqué styles, sported a black Tom Ford suit with no shirt, which showed major cleavage. She paired the look with strappy matching sandals and wore her platinum blond-dyed hair loose.

Her mother Kris Jenner accompanied her to the annual event, now in its seventh year and presented by Gucci. She also dressed in black. Kim's husband Kanye West did not attend the event, which took place a day after the stepped out for a date night in Malibu. The rapper was in Chicago on Saturday night, performing as a surprise guest of former protégé Kid Cudi at his concert. It marked Kanye's first performance in almost a year—since his hospitalization in late November 2016.

Inside the LACMA Art + Film gala, Kim was photographed talking to fellow celebrity guest Jared Leto, who wore a black suit with a bright floral design and scruffy beard.