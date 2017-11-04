Such a sad turn of events...

Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria Fallon, has passed away on Saturday, E! News can confirm.

In a statement given to E! News, a rep said, "Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."

The news comes one day after the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host cancelled a taping of the late-night talk show.

On Friday, Variety reported that NBC had cancelled the show's taping due to "a private Fallon family matter."

The peacock network aired a repeat episode of the show from September instead.