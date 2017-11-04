Luckily for Sophie Turner, her personal life is much better and much less dramatic off screen than on Game of Thrones...
Joe Jonas and his lady love celebrated their recent engagement with a slew of family and friends at Mamo in New York City on Saturday, E! News can confirm.
For the soiree, Sansa Stark, who is 21, opted for a white blouse with black trousers. Her 28-year-old hubby-to-be rocked an eye-catching suit. Of course, both wore big smiles to their big bash.
For the engagement party, the newly engaged couple was joined by DNCE members, as well as the brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas(who turns 30 on Sunday), and his wife Danielle Jonas.
A source tells E! News that the duo hit up up Italian eatery for an "intimate dinner" with about 30 family members and close friends. After the small bash, the insider added that the party would be kicking it up a notch by going out to another location for a wild night of dancing.
Jackson Lee/Splash News
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
A source tells E! News that dinner was held upstairs at Mamo NYC. The restaurant was shut down for star-studded evening. The private room, which was dimly lit with candles and beautiful decor, was filled with close family and friends.
The source also said that guests feasted on specialty dishes like the truffle pizza and the truffle ravioli. In addition to some sumptuous eats and drinks, the event also featured a few "beautiful toasts" in honor of the newly engaged couple.
The insider also added that all of the Jonas brothers were in attendance.
Sophie and Joe announced on Oct. 15 that they were engaged. Both posted on their Instagram pages a photo of her wearing a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring and matching eternity band. They tagged each other in the pics.
"I said yes," she wrote.
"She said yes," he wrote.
The actress and the DNCE singer have been dating since at least late 2016.