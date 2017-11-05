Kevin Spacey is used to being in the spotlight, but in the past week he's been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
On Oct. 29, the House of Cards actor came under fire when Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused the older actor of being sexually inappropriate with him when he was merely 14 years old. But that was just the beginning...
Hours after the story was published by Buzzfeed News, the two-time Oscar winner made a public apology via his social media account.
"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor," Kevin wrote. "I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years."
He continued, "This story has encouraged me to address other things in my life...I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."
Soon after the apology was posted, many Internet users reacted harshly to his statement, saying that the actor used his coming out to deflect to the matter at hand, which was his being inappropriate with a minor.
After Spacey's message, Rapp posted a message on Twitter that stated: "Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time."
Since Rapp's allegations a week ago, a wave of people have come forward both to condemn and accuse the 58-year-old of being inappropriate. Spacey has lost his role on HoC, as well as his role in the upcoming Netflix film Gore.
"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," his rep said in a statement to E! News. "No other information is available at this time."
E! News has reached out to Spacey's lawyer for comment, but has not heard back about any new accusations.
Here's everyone who has spoken out about the now-disgraced star:
IMDB.com
Harry Dreyfuss: In an op-ed piece for Buzzfeed News, Richard Dreyfuss' son told of an alleged experience back when he was 18.
He wrote, "We were in Kevin’s kitchen when my dad ducked out for a moment to go to the bathroom. Kevin and I were looking out his window at the lights of London, when he came to my side and asked me how my Christmas had been. I had had a terrible Christmas, I told him, because I was too shy. I was 18, I’d mustered the courage to leave our hotel and go get legally drunk for the first time in my life, but I didn’t have the nerve to speak with anyone."
He went on to say, "I had a few drinks and then promptly returned to my hotel room to watch Tropic Thunder for the fourth time. After I’d told him that, Kevin slid his hand into mine. He wrapped his fingers between my fingers, and peered into my eyes, and warmly said, 'Don’t be shy.' Then, 'You’ll get over it.' I was stunned."
Dreyfuss then says he read a scene with him and his dad, but things soon got uncomfortable.
He said, After a few minutes, [Spacey] put his hand on my thigh. Finally (finally, finally) I became suspicious. It took that long because it just never occurred to me that Kevin would be interested in me in the first place. He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad's boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions. Besides, I thought, Surely he can't be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad. But his hand stayed there. So after a bit, I came up with what I thought was a brilliant safety tactic: I stood up and walked to the other side of the couch, and sat back down. Bulletproof. But without missing a beat, Kevin stood up too, and followed me. He sat just as close and immediately put his hand back on my thigh.
My dad saw none of this and none of what would follow, because he was deeply focused on his script.
BuzzFeed News confirms that the Close Encounters of the Third Kind actor did not see the alleged incident and was not made aware of it until his son told him several years later. The actor later took to Twitter to write, "I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world. And I am so incredibly proud of him right now."
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Justin Dawes: A man who alleges that in 1989, when he was 16 years old a then-29-year-old Spacey invited him and a male friend over to watch Roman Polanski’s Chinatown. Dawes told BuzzFeed News, Spacey "gave him a cocktail and played pornography." He says he told the website that the encounter was "cringey" but "benign" compared to Rapp's alleged encounter.
Netflix
House of Cards Staffers: In a new report from CNN, eight former or current House of Cards staffers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, recounted Spacey's alleged pattern of sexual harassment onset of the Netflix series. One former production assistant claimed the actor sexually assaulted him while filming an early season of House of Cards.
Spacey has not commented on the latest allegations. According to Deadline, he is no longer represented by talent agency CAA. It was revealed Wednesday that the Oscar winner began seeking "evaluation and treatment" in light of the ongoing scandal.
CNN reports the former employees describing Spacey's behavior on set as "predatory," which allegedly included non-consensual contact and offensive remarks often made against young men.
The production assistant who alleged Spacey assaulted him told CNN that while driving to an offsite location to pick up the actor and bring him to set, Spacey attempted to put his hand down his pants. It continued when in a trailer he said Spacey "cornered him, blocked his exit and made inappropriate contact with him." The former employee recalled telling Spacey he wasn't comfortable, which he said caused the celebrity to leave set for the day.
"I was in a state of shock," he told CNN. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."
The production assistant said he did not report the encounter to managers or authorities, but revealed he had previously complained to his supervisors that Spacey was harassing him months prior. Spacey was not allowed to be alone with the assistant, he shared, until he said the harassment stopped long enough for the individual to feel comfortable with him.
Other crew members detailed either experiencing or witnessing similar encounters with Spacey and called the working environment "toxic." One former female production assistant recalled, "It was very known that Kevin was inappropriate, and males I worked with complained to me about how they felt uncomfortable."
Anonymous Journalist: Buzzfeed News also reports, an anonymous journalist who interviewed Spacey in the early 2000s at London’s Old Vic theater, said that when he was in his 20s, Spacey invited him to continue the interview at a club, with friends for drinks, and that the actor was "aggressively groping him” while his friends "were deliberately not paying attention."
When the journalist got up to leave, “[Spacey] came out after me and literally stood between me and the door. This man was screaming in my face outside of the main bar area, red-faced, spit flying out of his mouth, screaming at me with fury because I didn’t want to f*ck him. He was actually saying that I did want to and I was a coward. That was his tactic. It was unbelievable."
The journalist said he didn't write about the alleged incident because it would involve outing him.
"I consider that a pretty important principle: You don’t out people," he said. "But it tied my hands. If I were to publish a story about Kevin Spacey sexually harassing me on the job … there’s no way without making it quite clear that he likes guys.”
Mark Ebenhoch: According to Buzzfeed News, Ebenhoch, a closeted 35-year-old military adviser on the set of 1995’s Outbreak, says he was invited to Spacey’s trailer by the actor's assistant where he was propositioned. He says he turned down the offer out of fear that others would learn his sexual orientation. Ebenoch, who is now out, told the publication, "As a military adviser the last thing you’d want anyone to know is that you were gay."