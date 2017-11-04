Johnny Depp Was "Not Drunk" at Premiere Despite Reports

Johnny Depp was "not drunk" at the premiere of Murder On The Orient Express, despite recent reports, E! News has learned.
The British newspaper The Sun reported that the actor "allegedly reeked of booze" at the event, which took place on Thursday, and that his bodyguard Jerry Judge had to "practically hold him up" on the red carpet. In many photos of Depp at the event, he is seen being guided around by the man around the area, which was surrounded by screaming fans. The Daily Mail and The Mirror reported that Depp allegedly looked "worse for wear."
"These reports are completely false. Johnny was not drunk at the premiere. He came straight from set to the premiere," a source told E! News exclusively. "His security was maneuvering him around the carpet as he has done for years."
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Dave Bennett/Getty Images
Murder On The Orient Express is based on Agatha Christie's 1934 mystery novel and tells of a mystery surrounding the murder of a passenger, played by Depp, on a train traveling across Europe. The movie also stars Star Wars' Daisy Ridley, Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides co-star Penélope Cruz, his Dark Shadows co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, Leslie Odom Jr., fellow Disney star Josh Gad, Willem Dafoe and Judi Dench and is set for release on November 10.
Its London premiere marked Depp's first movie premiere since the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales event in Tokyo in June.
During his time in London, Depp talked about how back in April, he surprised people on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland by showing up inside dressed as his character Jack Sparrow.
"I thought, how great will it be to be able to have the opportunity to stand there as some sort of animatronic until the people come by and then you start screaming," he said. "So all these years later, I got the chance to do it, so I was very excited."
"They sort of looked at me as they were coming around, and I'm frozen, and I went, 'Oy! What are you looking at?' And then...nothing," he said. "You know what I got? All of the iPhones in the world going, 'Wow. Well, that's a pretty good animatronic.' It was one of the proudest moments of my life."