Alright alright alright! Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey and happy early Thanksgiving to the people to Lawrenceburg, Kentucky!

The Oscar-winning actor turned 48 on Saturday and surprised residents by delivering them free frozen turkeys, donated by Butterball, as part of a Wild Turkey initiative. The actor is a celebrity spokesman for the bourbon brand and also often does charity work with his Just Keep Livin' Foundation.

A video posted on his Facebook page showed him going to a house full of women, who deemed themselves the "hot mamas."

"Hot mamas?" he asked. "That's my nickname for my wife. I can't call ya'll that."