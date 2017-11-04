Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Vacation in Cabo Together

"From Scott's side, it's not serious. From Sofia's side it is," a source close to Sofia told E! News exclusively in mid-October. "She calls Scott her boyfriend and they spend as much time as they can together. Scott likes her company because she is mature for her age and doesn't party much. She has actually been really good for him."

"They have traveled a lot, but they also do normal things like get coffee or go shopping," the insider said. "They are mellow together and just really enjoy being low key. He has spoiled her by taking her on a few amazing trips and she has loved that. They have experienced a lot together and had some fun adventures in a short time."

In September, another source close to Sofia told E! News that the two "are inseparable right now and not leaving each other's side."

"He is taking care of her and that's exactly what she loves," the source had said. "Sofia has been interested in him for a long time. She feels like she knows a different side of him and that they are good for each other. She is falling hard and thinks this is the real thing."