Julianna Margulies is opening up about her uncomfortable encounters with powerful men in Hollywood.

In a new interview with Jenny Hutt on SiriusXM Friday morning, The Good Wife star recalled an alleged meeting with Steven Seagal that she hasn't forgotten about.

"When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, 'Well, Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o'clock at night.' And I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, 'Oh, I don't do that. I don't travel. I don't have money for a cab.' And I didn't," Julianna said. "And I said, ‘And I don't take subways late at night.' And she says, ‘Don't worry, we'll reimburse you. And I'm here.' A woman, because we need to start holding these people accountable."

The actress continued, "And I got to the hotel around 10:40 p.m. and she wasn't there and he was alone and he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed…I never was raped, and I never was harmed. I don't know how I got out of that hotel room. It always starts with 'I'm a healer. I want to massage you' and I sort of squirmed my way out."

E! News has reached out to Steven's team for comment on Julianna's allegations.