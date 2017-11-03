Lil' Kim is crazy in love with Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Halloween costumes.

Earlier this week, the Beyhive discovered the famous couple celebrated the spooky holiday by dressing up as The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim at Kelly Rowland's Halloween party.

Jay channeled the late rapper with a red leather jacket and Timberlands while Beyoncé received her inspiration from Lil' Kim's music video with Missy Elliott titled "Rain."

While fans have shared their excitement over the looks, one famous admirer kept quiet until now. As soon as Beyoncé shared brand-new looks from her holiday on Instagram and her personal website, Lil' Kim couldn't help but sound off.

"I'm still recovering from @beyonce's slayage from Halloween and then this happens... #beyonce #lilkim #queenbee #tookusabreak #beehive #lilkimseason," Lil' Kim shared on Instagram after the Grammy winner shared new photos of her costumes. "Lawwwwddddd, my wig is all the way in China!!! SLAYED. You did that B!"