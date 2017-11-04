Epic coat. Check. Brown-toned bag. Check. Perfect denim. Check. Comfortable, yet chic shoes. Check. Emma Roberts is fall fashion goals.

While her Gerard Darel Gloire Fur Coat, Patricia Nash bag and L'Agence jeans require an investment, we're happy to say that our favorite part of her outfit, her nude-toned slingback heels, are only $49.99.

The Nine West beauties, accented by a gold belt, feature a 1 3/4" heel, offering a little height without the pain. And, they come in three different colors, black, nude and off-white, and two fabrics, leather and suede, so you can tailor your Emma-inspired look to your personal style.