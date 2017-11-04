It's a little hard to believe, but today marks Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's two-year anniversary...Well, by our records at least!

On Nov. 4, 2015, E! News confirmed the duo was "officially dating" after they had been spotted out and about together several times over that Halloween weekend.

Fast forward two years, and they're now one of Hollywood's most adorable couples who only appears to be getting closer and closer. In fact, the world can't help but wonder if wedding bells and baby croons could be coming in the near future...