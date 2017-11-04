Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Ring in 2 Years of Love: Looking Back at Their Relationship Timeline

It's a little hard to believe, but today marks Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's two-year anniversary...Well, by our records at least!

On Nov. 4, 2015, E! News confirmed the duo was "officially dating" after they had been spotted out and about together several times over that Halloween weekend.

Fast forward two years, and they're now one of Hollywood's most adorable couples who only appears to be getting closer and closer. In fact, the world can't help but wonder if wedding bells and baby croons could be coming in the near future...

But before we get to all that, let's take a look back at how this duo ended up together in the first place.

From meeting on The Voice to going through simultaneously heartbreaking divorces, Gwen and Blake's story is definitely one for the books.

Check out how their love evolved by launching the video above!

