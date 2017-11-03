Sophia Chiappalone's wish to marry her best friend came true.

The 5-year-old was born with a heart condition and has had numerous surgeries throughout her life so far.

"She was born with half of a heart — the whole right side of her heart was missing," Sophia's mom Kristy Chiappalone told NBC Connecticut.

Kristy went on to share that Sophia is a "walking miracle" and that there "is no life expectancy at this time because there's no reason for her to be alive."