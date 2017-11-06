Happy Birthday, Emma Stone! Raise a Glass to Her Most Unfiltered Moments

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mary J. Blige, Viola Davis, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Unfiltered AF - Emma Stone

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom ''Is Doing Well" After Collapsing in a Hollywood Nightclub

Emma Stone is fresh off one of the best years of her life. 

The actress turns 29 today, rounding out 365 days of pure Stone-related success and perfection.

A cheat sheet of Emma's latest achievements is as follows: She won a SAGGolden Globe and Oscar for her performance in La La Land, surpassed bestie Jennifer Lawrence to become the 2017's highest-paid actress and struck up a sexy new romance with SNL writer Dave McCary. All in a year's work for this birthday girl, right?

So in honor of the A-lister's big day, we've rounded up her greatest red carpet moments into one glorious supercut of unfiltered candor. 

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone: Adorable Hollywood BFFs

Over the years, she's shared her thoughts on everything from owls, booze, and kicking Ryan Gosling

Press play on the video above and don't forget to wish Emma a very happy birthday!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emma Stone , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.