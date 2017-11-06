When they aren't walking the runways or performing on stage, what do celebs like Taylor Swift , Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid like live in? Like us, something comfortable.

Which is why you can often spot the celeb set in David Lerner best-sellers. The Los-Angeles-based brand is best known for its fashion-forward leggings. And come this winter, we'll be sure to see more stars in the brand's popular vegan offerings and track pants. But how do you get Hollywood It Girls to support your brand in the first place? A lot of dedication and hard work. Here, Jacqueline Krafka, brand director & VP of design, shares what it really takes to be a trendsetter.

What was your first job?

My first job was in the swim industry. I was living in Orange County, and the company was called Raisins Swimwear.