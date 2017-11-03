Whitney Port is dishing on motherhood and a possible Hills reunion!

The 32-year-old fashion designer returned to the red carpet Thursday evening for the first time since giving birth to her and husband Tim Rosenman's son Sonny in July. Port stepped out to attend the 2017 Revolve Awards in Los Angeles and dished to us about becoming a mom.

So how is motherhood going? "It's been amazing," Port told E! News' Zuri Hall. "It's been, I mean ups and downs...it's obviously an overwhelming thing, your whole life changes so it's a lot of adjustment. But my son's great."