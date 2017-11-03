Party of four!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been very vocal about welcoming a new child to their family, and it may be a lot sooner than you think. In fact, if it were up to Chrissy, she'd always be pregnant!

"We're still trying...hopefully in the next few years," Chrissy told E! News host Zuri Hall on the red carpet of the Revolve Awards. "I want to just be pregnant kinda for the rest of my life!" Chrissy didn't hold back either when it came to gushing about her amazing man.