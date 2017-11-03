Kris Jenner is going on a shopping spree, and Ellen DeGeneresis tagging along.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch participated in the talk show host's notoriously hilarious hidden camera earpiece prank for her "Show Me More" show, and this one's no exception. This time around, Ellen sent Kris to a 99 Cents Only Store, where she was forced to give one unsuspecting employee a pretty hard time in the checkout line.

From complaining about the cost of various items like coconuts and razors (Jenner jokingly admits she's "broke" and shaves her back!), the reality star has plenty of fun playing along as DeGeneres whispers commands in her ear.

She even purchases a toy guitar for son-in-law Kanye West, a plastic tub for her upcoming birthday "kegger" and a fuzzy white rob she wears out the store. "I look like a lunatic!" she said out loud.