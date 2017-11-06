It seems like this transition is harder than Scott Disick expected.

In a preview clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott is left out of a Kardashian family event and takes it out on Kourtney Kardashian.

"You think you can hurt me and still get invited to everything," Kourtney asks Scott.

"It's funny how fake you really are," Scott responds. Yikes!

So can Kourtney and Scott peacefully work out new boundaries in their relationship? Watch Sunday night to find out!