Gwyneth Paltrow has no regrets about sharing her traumatic experience regarding Harvey Weinstein.
After several women came forward with sexual assault allegations against the Hollywood producer, Paltrow stepped up to share her own story, claiming she, too, was sexually harassed by him when she was 22 years old and working on the film Emma.
Since she came forward with her own account, more and more women—including Angelina Jolie—have shared their stories of Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct, igniting the #MeToo movement as well as many more revelations in the industry, for both men and women.
Now, a few weeks later, Paltrow feels "happy" to have helped encourage the very important conversation.
"I think it's incredible what's happening," Paltrow told CNBC in a new interview. "This is long overdue. There's been this incredible confluence of events that's really led to women coming together and feeling safe in numbers to come forward and talk about their experiences across all different industries."
She noted that her 13-year-old daughter, Apple, was a big motivation in sharing her story.
"It's my hope that this is the beginning of something important and different and that my daughter, when she goes into the workplace, won't experience what...millions of other women have had to endure," she said. "And so it feels important, and I'm happy that I have played a small part in it."
Meanwhile, Weinstein denies the accusations that more than 70 women in the industry have made against him.
"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," his rep said in a statement. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.
The statement continued, "Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."