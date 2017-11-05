Kourtney Kardashian Tells the Surprising Story of How She Met Younes Bendjima in Paris the Night Before Kim's Robbery
Scott Disick just dropped a baby bombshell!
On last night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott opened up about the hardships of trying to move on from Kourtney Kardashian. But by the end of the episode, Scott revealed he'd still want to expand their family even if they aren't together romantically.
"Would you guys have a fourth kid?" Malika Haqq asks Kourt and Scott while hanging out at Khloe Kardashian's house. "Yeah," Scott answers.
"You would?" Malika probes. "M'hm," Scott confirms.
"Wait, would you donate or is this like a strict you gotta lay it down?" Malika asks.
"Whatever she wants but probably just do it like artificially just so it's like not weird," the father of three answers. "Did you know that?" Malika asks Kourtney.
"What? That he would? Yes, I know that he would," Kourt replies. "But he has a disrespectful nature these days. To yourself, to me, to your children."
Later Scott admits, "I definitely think that Kourtney's got a lot of built-up anger towards me, but at the end of the day, we have three kids together. That's not going to change. My biggest focus now is learning how to really, legitimately move on and think about doing a lot more with my kids without Kourtney. It's kind of nice in some sense that there's no more false hope. It's just another transition in a very weird part of being together and not being together."
When Malika tempts Kourt with the idea of having all her child with just one man, including a fourth kid, Kourt quips, "I think in that case I'd rather just not have another one."
