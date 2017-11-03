How much does Sarah Stage weigh after her second pregnancy? You asked, so she answered...by getting on a scale.
The 33-year-old, 5'8" Instagram star and California model, who rose to Internet fame for maintaining a super fit figure while pregnant, gave birth to son Logan Alexander via C-section two and a half weeks ago. He is her and husband Kris Jason's second child and joins 2 and 1/2-year-old big brother James Hunter.
Stage, who was dubbed the "six-pack mom" while pregnant with their first son, posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Thursday a video of her weighing herself. She said it was the first time she did it since her pregnancy. The scale showed 124.8 pounds—which is healthy for her height.
"Going to keep on sticking to my nutrition guide," she wrote.
Stage had said women had been asking her on social media about her post-pregnancy weight loss.
Women typically lose an average of 10 to 12 pounds right off the bat after giving birth.
In August, when she was seven months pregnant with Logan, Sarah revealed she had gained 18 pounds during her pregnancy so far, weighing 137.2 pounds. During her first pregnancy, she had gained 20 pounds by the time she was 8 months pregnant. Most doctors maintain that women who had a normal BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 just before they got pregnant should generally gain between 25 and 35 pounds during pregnancy for both their and her baby's health—a little more if they're underweight and a little less if they're overweight.
Both of Sarah's sons were born at a normal weight and height. Logan weighed in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measured 19 inches long. James Hunter was 8 lbs. 7 oz. and 22 inches long.
Meanwhile, Stage is taking it easy at home with her family as she continues to recover from her C-section. Three days ago, a day before Halloween, Stage posted a selfie of her wearing Calvin Klein lingerie and holding Logan.
"Enjoying this newborn phase," she wrote on Instagram. "It's true what everyone says that it goes by so fast. It's been nice resting, healing and cuddling with the babes. Still recovering from c section and continuing to take it easy at home. My goal is to make it all the way through trick or treating tomorrow with the family #csectionrecovery #2weeksold #momlife #2under3Club."
She and her family later debuted their Halloween costumes: The four dressed up as Star Wars characters; Sarah was Leia, her husband was Darth Vader, James was Chewbacca and baby Logan was Yoda.