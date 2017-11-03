How much does Sarah Stage weigh after her second pregnancy? You asked, so she answered...by getting on a scale.

The 33-year-old, 5'8" Instagram star and California model, who rose to Internet fame for maintaining a super fit figure while pregnant, gave birth to son Logan Alexander via C-section two and a half weeks ago. He is her and husband Kris Jason's second child and joins 2 and 1/2-year-old big brother James Hunter.

Stage, who was dubbed the "six-pack mom" while pregnant with their first son, posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Thursday a video of her weighing herself. She said it was the first time she did it since her pregnancy. The scale showed 124.8 pounds—which is healthy for her height.

"Going to keep on sticking to my nutrition guide," she wrote.

Stage had said women had been asking her on social media about her post-pregnancy weight loss.