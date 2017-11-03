In the last few weeks, several actors and actresses have made allegations against Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Kevin Spacey and Brett Ratner. At Thursday's Paley Center for Media luncheon honoring Alec Baldwin, the 30 Rock actor spoke about the alleged sexual misconduct in Hollywood and admitted he's been "sexist" towards women and "bullied" them in the past.
"I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I've bullied women. I've overlooked women. I've underestimated women. Not as a rule," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Emmy-winning actor also called for change within the industry and everywhere.
"From time to time, I've done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don't treat women the same way you treat men. You don't," he continued, per the celebrity news outlet. "I'm from a generation where you really don't and I'd like that to change. I really would like that to change."
In addition, the Donald Trump impersonator said it was important to create a workplace that was "comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but productive, as well."
"I think a lot of what we're dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It's making it less productive," he said, per THR's account.
During the discussion, which was moderated by The Tonight Show announcer and Saturday Night Live writer Steve Higgins, Baldwin commented on how much he knew about some of Hollywood's scandals.
"I knew of certain things, that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn't necessarily know the scope, when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this," the actor said (via THR). "It's been a very eye-opening experience for me personally. We've got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we're there to do."
However, these weren't the only topics Baldwin discussed. The Glengarry Glen Ross star also revealed what inspired him to get into acting, what achievements he'd still like to obtain in his career and what advice he has for young actors.
Check out The Hollywood Reporter's article to read more about the event and Baldwin's comments.
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.