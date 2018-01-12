The Will & Grace revival has just nine episodes under its belt. And aside from the fact that the show's returned in surprisingly fighting form—something that can't be said for all revivals these days—we're stunned they've managed to bring back as many guest stars from the original run as there are new episodes for a victory lap.

There are still more returns to come—Bobby Cannavale, we're waiting on you!—but it's time to reflect on what they've delivered thus far. And let us just say, not all returns are created equal. They can't all be Molly Shannon, can they?

So, you know what that means, honey. It's time for a ranking!