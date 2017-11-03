Carlos Correa Dishes on His Surprise World Series Proposal to Daniella Rodriguez: "I Didn't Have a Plan B"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Camila Alves

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Angled Brows, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

ESC: Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis' Dainty Dog Tags Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Since shocking his fiancée—and the entire Dodger Stadium—by proposing after winning the 2017 World Series, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is explaining how he pulled it all off. 

During an interview on Today, the 23-year-old and his future bride, Daniella Rodriguez, dished to Carson Daly about how the high-profile proposal came to be. 

Apparently, Correa had been trying to plan the proposal for the last month. "I really wanted to do it," he said. "I was waiting for the right time to do it."

As evidenced by the live broadcast, the plan worked and Correa managed to celebrate not only a World Series win, but also an engagement. If they ultimately lost, the baseball player may have had to make it up on the fly. "We were able to win. For me, that was Plan A. I'm glad Plan A worked because I didn't have a Plan B," he joked to Daly.

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Carlos Correa, Daniella Rodriguez

YouTube

Daniella Rodriguez, Carlos Correa

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Meanwhile, it was practically the last thing on Rodriguez's mind when her beau got down on one knee. "The only thing I was telling her about during those days was baseball, baseball, baseball. It was Game 7. I was laser-focused on just playing baseball that she would have never thought I was going to propose at that point," he added. 

As for how he actually got the ring to his fiancée, Correa got the help of a clubhouse attendant, who he asked to bring him the ring if they won. So, no, the player did not have the sparkler in his back pocket the entire game.

"It would have been a good story if I said I had it through the whole game," he quipped on Today. "Way too big for the pocket."

You can say that again, Carlos. Nice work! Congratulations to the future bride and groom!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Engagements , Life/Style , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.