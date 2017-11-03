Chris Perez Visits Selena Quintanilla's Star Before Ceremony

Today, Selena Quintanilla-Perez will be posthumously receiving a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But last night, before the fans lined up, the late singer's widower Chris Perez visited the star.

"Had to stop by, give a kiss, and say, 'I'll see you tomorrow,'" the musician captioned a photo of the concealed star on Hollywood Boulevard.

On October 25, Perez announced the news on his Instagram account by captioning a post with, "...the most important thing is the unveiling of Selena's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Can't wait to see you guys out there."