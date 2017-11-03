Chris Perez Visits Selena Quintanilla's Star Before Ceremony

Today, Selena Quintanilla-Perez will be posthumously receiving a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
But last night, before the fans lined up, the late singer's widower Chris Perez visited the star.
"Had to stop by, give a kiss, and say, 'I'll see you tomorrow,'" the musician captioned a photo of the concealed star on Hollywood Boulevard.
On October 25, Perez announced the news on his Instagram account by captioning a post with, "...the most important thing is the unveiling of Selena's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Can't wait to see you guys out there."
The making of the star had special care because on Wednesday Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla helped prepare the star along with other workers.
"They don't give this honor to everyone, so I'm beyond honored... to be able to participate in the making of it, priceless," the musician said of her late sister's star.
The 50-year-old star joined forces with MAC, Google, Madame Tussauds and more which have in the past year given Selena fans lots to celebrate.
Actress Eva Longoria, who grew up in Quintanilla's hometown of Corpus Christi, TX, will play master of ceremony on Friday. Longoria and the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti will proclaim November 3 as "Selena Day."
With that being said, Happy Selena Day!