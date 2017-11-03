Paz de la Huerta Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Raping Her Twice

Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Bulgari
Paz de la Huerta has come forward with additional rape accusations against Harvey Weinstein—ones that are currently being investigated by the New York police department and Manhattan District attorney's office.
In response to de la Huerta's rape accusations, Weinstein's spokesperson told E! News in a statement, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."
In a phone interview with Vanity Fair, the Boardwalk Empire actress said she first met Weinstein when she was 14 years old while working on Miramax Films' The Cider House Rules. De la Huerta claimed Weinstein sent her science fiction books with a suggestion for a role when she was around 21 years old. Roughly five years later, the two allegedly ran into each other at the Top of the Standard bar in New York City.
As she told Vanity Fair, Weinstein offered her a ride home, but when they got to her house, he allegedly demanded to come in for a drink. Inside, he allegedly pushed her onto a bed and raped her, she described to the magazine.
According to CBS News, de la Huerta confronted him more than a month later in Los Angeles because he had kept calling her. In late December, he allegedly showed up in her building's lobby.
As de la Huerta described to Vanity Fair, she had been drinking and he allegedly insisted they talk in her apartment. She claimed to VF he allegedly raped her again.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows
Multiple women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, assault and rape since the first public allegations against him from several actresses were published in The New York Times and The New Yorker in October.
Meanwhile, a senior sex crimes prosecutor is now investigating de la Huerta's accusations.
"A senior sex crimes prosecutor is assigned to this investigation, and the Office has been working with our partners in the NYPD since the new allegations came to light," Joan Vollero, Communications Director for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., confirmed in a statement to E! News. "As this is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further."
New York Police Department detective Nicholas DiGaudio told Vanity Fair, "I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the N.Y.P.D. standpoint we have enough to make an arrest."