Taylor Swift 's new song "Call It What You Want" is here, and the singer is finally addressing her hiatus and sharing more about boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The song starts off with "My castle crumbled overnight. I brought a knife to a gun fight. They took the crown but it's alright."

These lyrics most likely reference Kim Kardashian's famous Snapchat video — you remember, the one showing Kanye West calling Swift about the "Famous" lyric "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex" and Swift giving it the OK. Things got messy because Swift's rep previously told E! News "Kanye did not call for approval" and that Swift "cautioned him about releasing a song with such a misogynistic message." The rep also said Swift was never made aware of the lyric "I made that b-tch famous" before the song dropped, which Swift also mentioned in a response to the video.

Still, the video led to quite a bit of drama and media attention for Swift, and she stepped away from the limelight. In "Call It What You Want" she sings, "The liars are calling me one. Nobody's heard from me for months."