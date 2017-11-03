Jimmy Kimmel's 2017 "I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy" Challenge Spurs Screams, Punches and Even a Middle Finger

What's better than Halloween? Watching Jimmy Kimmel's annual "I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy" montage. 

Unless you've been living under a 5-ton rock, you're probably aware of the late-night host's annual challenge to parents to videotape their children's reaction as they lie and tell them they've binged on all of their sweets. 

Unfortunately for the youngsters, but for the grand entertainment of all of us, Kimmel's team then packages the submissions into a montage and airs it. Well, 2017's montage has officially arrived. With Kimmel off for the night, Jennifer Lawrence did the honors as Thursday's guest host. 

"Once again those evil parents delivered in a huge and bigly way," Lawrence introduced, mocking President Donald Trump

The montage featured children sobbing, screaming, punching their parent in the crotch, innocently urging the mom and dad to spit the candy out or to eat more lunch so they won't be hungry. 

Mixed in with a middle finger and curse word, there was one child who sweetly forgave her parents while another said they can do "whatever you want."

One savvy kid caught onto his parents. "Wait a minute—I think you're trying to trick me," he pointed out. 

Well, kid, you're right. Blame Jimmy Kimmel!

Check out the full montage above to start off your Friday with a good laugh. 

