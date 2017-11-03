Ready for a different kind of baby talk?

When Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian made a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Halloween episode earlier this week, they denied their "long-lost sister" Karla Kardashian's (Ellen DeGeneres) claim that they are expecting. But, Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate, and sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both reportedly pregnant. (Neither Kylie nor Khloe has confirmed the reports.)

Kris Jenner appeared on Ellen's show Friday, where she jokingly took the daytime talk show host to task for bringing up the rumors during Kendall and Kourtney's joint appearance. "You're the best daughter, because you're so easy to get along with. You do make up a lot of stories, though," Kris said. "You've got to work on that. You know, the little fibs every once in a while?"

"You mean mentioning they were pregnant?" Ellen asked, feigning innocence.

Kris let out a big laugh and replied, "Yeah!"

"They're not," Ellen said, referring to Kendall and Kourtney, "but you have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them." Kris didn't want to confirm or deny the reports, so she smiled wide and turned to the audience for support. "Oh, I can feel where this is going," the momager said. "She's trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies."