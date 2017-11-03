Every once in a while a new dance craze comes along, like the Dougie or the Macarena. On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the kids from Stranger Things helped the host invent some new steps by playing The Tonight Show's "Dance Battle" game.

Here's how the game worked: The young actors would hit a button and the show's "dance move generator" would randomly select the name of a "never-before-seen" move that the kids would then have to create.

Each name was inspired by the stars' show. For instance, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, was tasked with creating a move called "Toastin waffles" — a nod to Eleven's favorite breakfast item. Similarly, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, had to invent a move called "Trying to fix an ‘80s TV," which was inspired by the time period of the show.